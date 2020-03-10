New arrest warrant issued for jailed businessman Kavala

ANKARA

A Turkish court issued a new arrest warrant on March 9 against businessman Osman Kavala, who was re-arrested last month after being acquitted in a separate trial, according to local media reports.

Kavala on Feb. 18 was acquitted from charges in connection with Gezi Park protests in 2013. He was re-arrested on Feb. 19, as part of a probe into the defeated coup attempt of 2016.

On March 9, a second arrest warrant was issued in relation to the coup attempt for espionage.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.