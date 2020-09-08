Turkey, Iran to hold high-level cooperation meeting

  • September 08 2020 09:48:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey and Iran will hold the 6th High-Level Cooperation Council meeting via video link on Sept. 8, according to Turkish officials.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani will co-chair the meeting, said Turkey's Communications Directorate in a statement on Sept. 7.

“During the Council meeting, all aspects of bilateral relations between Turkey and Iran will be reviewed, and steps aimed at further enhancing the cooperation in light of the new circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic will be discussed,” the statement said.

“Views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international matters are also expected to be exchanged at the meeting,” it added.

The previous council meeting was held in 2018.

