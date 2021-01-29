Turkey, Iran, Russia urge Syrian constitution process to be free from foreign interference

  • January 29 2021 09:02:00

Turkey, Iran, Russia urge Syrian constitution process to be free from foreign interference

ANKARA
Turkey, Iran, Russia urge Syrian constitution process to be free from foreign interference

Turkey, Iran and Russia have urged the Syrian Constitutional Committee on Jan. 28 to seek compromise and consensus among the sides to the decade-long civil war and urged to work independently from “foreign interference.”

Following consultations on the margins of the fifth meeting of the Constitutional Committee, a joint statement of the guarantor countries said the work of the Committee “should be governed by a sense of compromise and constructive engagement without foreign interference and externally imposed timelines aimed at reaching a general agreement of its members that would enable the outcome to receive the widest possible support by the Syrian people.”

Syria’s warring parties gathered in Geneva between Jan. 25-29 for another round of U.N.-mediated peace talks aimed at drafting a new constitution as a preamble to U.N.-supervised elections in Syria.

Iran, Turkey and Russia also had a trilateral meeting on the margins of the Constitutional Committee’s Drafting Commission meeting and the guarantor countries held consultations with the Syrian delegates and the U.N. Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for SyriaGeir O. Pedersen, said the statement.

The guarantor countries have welcomed the committee meeting and reaffirmed the readiness to support its work through continuous interaction with the Syrian delegates and the U.N. secretary-general’s special envoy, as a facilitator, in order to ensure its sustainable and effective functioning.

The declaration reaffirmed their “strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and emphasized that these principles should be respected by all sides.”

The next international meeting on Syria in the Astana format will take place in Sochi on Feb.16-17, 2021, the statement concluded.

The Astana peace process to end the Syrian conflict was launched in January 2017 by Turkey, Russia and Iran.

Syria has been ravaged by a multifaceted civil war since early 2011, when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Three Turkish women to serve under Biden administration

    Three Turkish women to serve under Biden administration

  2. We hope Turkey will cooperate with NATO allies in future, not Russia: British ambassador

    We hope Turkey will cooperate with NATO allies in future, not Russia: British ambassador

  3. Uludağ quieter due to fines after weekend-long parties amid pandemic

    Uludağ quieter due to fines after weekend-long parties amid pandemic

  4. Turkey receives 3.5 million more doses of virus vaccine

    Turkey receives 3.5 million more doses of virus vaccine

  5. Measures help Turkey reduce virus cases by 80 percent, says health minister

    Measures help Turkey reduce virus cases by 80 percent, says health minister
Recommended
UN chief to convene Cyprus meeting in early March

UN chief to convene Cyprus meeting in early March
Three Turkish women to serve under Biden administration

Three Turkish women to serve under Biden administration
We hope Turkey will cooperate with NATO allies in future, not Russia: British ambassador

We hope Turkey will cooperate with NATO allies in future, not Russia: British ambassador
Turkey-Greece talks held in positive atmosphere: Turkish FM

Turkey-Greece talks held in positive atmosphere: Turkish FM
Turkey expects positive stance from Greece in talks

Turkey expects positive stance from Greece in talks
Turkish Cypriot leader urges two-state basis to UN head

Turkish Cypriot leader urges two-state basis to UN head
WORLD Trump flexes clout, meets top Republican in US House

Trump flexes clout, meets top Republican in US House

Donald Trump met with US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Florida on Jan. 28 amid a tug of war over the Republican Party’s future, with congressional leadership appearing eager to present a united front with the former president.
ECONOMY Tourism revenues at $12.6 bln in 2020

Tourism revenues at $12.6 bln in 2020

With most of the world staying at home due to COVID-19, Turkey's tourism revenues in 2020 totaled $12.6 billion, a 65.1% decline from the previous year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Jan. 29. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe welcome superstar Mesut Özil

Fenerbahçe welcome superstar Mesut Özil

Presenting their superstar transfer Mesut Özil to the media, Istanbul side Fenerbahçe on Jan. 27 held a signing ceremony for their high-profile recruit.