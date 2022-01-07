Turkey in solidarity with Kazakhstan, Erdoğan tells Kazakh president

  • January 07 2022 14:58:00

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Jan. 6 expressed solidarity with Kazakhstan during a phone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and said Ankara was ready to share every kind of technical knowledge and experience if needed.

As the term chair of the Organization of Turkic States, Erdoğan held separate phone calls with leaders of the organization’s member states, including President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, on the incidents taking place in Kazakhstan.

During his discussion with Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Erdoğan stated that Turkey was closely following the developments taking place in the “friendly and brotherly” Kazakhstan and conveyed his condolences for those who lost their lives during the incidents and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Erdoğan drew attention to the statement in which the Organization of Turkic States stressed its support for Kazakhstan and expressed his wish for the immediate formation of a new government and the cessation of tensions in Kazakhstan.

Erdoğan said he was confident that the people of Kazakhstan would overcome problems on the basis of mutual trust and dialogue.

During his phone calls with other Turkic leaders, Erdoğan stressed the importance of stability and security in Kazakhstan in terms of its neighbors and the entire region and expressed his confidence that Kazakhstan would overcome this problem through dialogue.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, on Jan. 7.

Çavuşoğlu reiterated Turkey’s support for Kazakhstan, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministers exchanged views on the Extraordinary Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States slated online for Jan. 11, 2022, where developments in Kazakhstan will be evaluated.

