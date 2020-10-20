Turkey hopes for E Med, Aegean resolution via dialogue: Defense minister

  • October 20 2020 17:44:00

Turkey hopes for E Med, Aegean resolution via dialogue: Defense minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey hopes for E Med, Aegean resolution via dialogue: Defense minister

Turkey's defense chief on Oct. 20 reiterated Ankara's support for a resolution to the dispute in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean seas through dialogue and under international law and good neighborly relations.

"Let's solve the problems by talking. But, everyone should have seen and understood that we won't submit to any fait accompli, coercion or pressure," said National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in a video conference meeting.

According to a statement by the ministry, Akar chaired the meeting attended by Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, top force commanders and deputy ministers Yunus Emre Karaosmanoğlu and Alpaslan Kavaklıoğlu.

Expressing Turkey's determination to protect its interests and rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean, he underlined that the country would also continue to do so for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Akar asserted that Ankara was on the side of peace, dialogue, political resolution and negotiations, adding that exploratory talks with Greece should continue.

He voiced support for more meetings under NATO, as well as for a fourth round of talks between Turkey and Greece, two of which had been in Athens, and one in Ankara, so far.

Turkey has consistently opposed Greece's efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone based on small islands near Turkish shores, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara has also said energy resources near the island of Cyprus must be shared fairly between the TRNC and the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus.

Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict 

Akar stated that Armenia, which violated a recent cease-fire with Azerbaijan in the conflict for Nagorno-Karabakh, continues to hit civilian targets, killing innocent people, including women and children.

Expressing confidence in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Akar expressed condolences for Azerbaijani martyrs who lost their lives in the attacks and a speedy recovery for the wounded.

"In their rightful struggle to preserve their territorial integrity and regain their own lands, we'll continue to stand by our Azerbaijani brothers and support them with all our means," Akar said.

New border clashes erupted between the two former Soviet republics on Sept. 27, when Armenia first launched attacks on civil settlements, and since then has continued attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces.

East Mediterranean,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may roll out stricter virus measures if cases rise

    Turkey may roll out stricter virus measures if cases rise

  2. President Erdoğan slams Macron over ‘French Islam’

    President Erdoğan slams Macron over ‘French Islam’

  3. Turkey launches dumping probe against Saudi Arabia

    Turkey launches dumping probe against Saudi Arabia

  4. Restored sections of Harem open to visitors

    Restored sections of Harem open to visitors

  5. Ruins of church discovered on bottom of lake

    Ruins of church discovered on bottom of lake
Recommended
Minsk Group chairs brain dead: Turkish parliament speaker

Minsk Group chairs brain dead: Turkish parliament speaker
Turkish defense minister receives Libyan chief of staff

Turkish defense minister receives Libyan chief of staff
Top Turkish diplomat speaks with UKs Raab

Top Turkish diplomat speaks with UK's Raab
Turkeys parliament speaker in Baku for talks

Turkey's parliament speaker in Baku for talks
Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara

Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara
Turkey closes Cologne consulate due to COVID-19

Turkey closes Cologne consulate due to COVID-19 
WORLD Final Trump-Biden debate will feature mute button after chaotic first clash

Final Trump-Biden debate will feature 'mute' button after chaotic first clash

The final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will feature a mute button to allow each candidate to speak uninterrupted, organizers said on Oct. 19, looking to avoid the disruptions that marred the first matchup.
ECONOMY Turkey expects significant rise in automotive exports

Turkey expects significant rise in automotive exports

Turkey expects to see a significant rise in automotive exports in the months to come after the coronavirus-driven decline, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Oct. 19. 
SPORTS 10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Oct. 19 handed Galatasaray their second defeat in the Turkish Süper Lig.