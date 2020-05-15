Turkey has helped 80 countries battle coronavirus: VP

  • May 15 2020 09:30:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey has sent medical aid to 80 countries to fight the novel coronavirus, the country’s vice president said May 14.   

“We have had the opportunity to help 80 countries that have asked us for help so far,” Fuat Oktay said in an interview with online channel Yozgat Çamlık TV.  

The main demand from these countries was face masks, gloves and respirators, Oktay said.  

He said two-thirds of the countries in the world, or close to 70 percent, had requested assistance from Turkey.   

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, with Europe and the U.S. currently the worst hit. 

