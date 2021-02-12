Turkey has at least 8.4 million university students: Erdoğan

RİZE
Turkey has 8.4 million university students, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Feb. 12.

“The higher education system has reached an advanced level. We increased the number of our universities from 77 to 207. Let me tell you: We are far ahead of Germany,” Erdoğan said.

He added that German Chancellor Angela Merkel was “very surprised” when he told her Turkey has 8.4 million university students.

Speaking at an opening ceremony for Recep Tayyip Erdoğan University in the Black Sea province of Rize, the president said Turkey ranked first in the number of access to universities in Europe in terms of the number of students.

His government has increased the budget for education from 2.5 billion Turkish Liras to 36 billion liras this year, Erdoğan said.

“The Turkish higher education system has reached an advanced level with the investment we have made in infrastructure and human resources,” he stated.

Recalling that recently he revealed Turkey’s National Space Program, Erdoğan said those who love their country will be “excited” about the development.

“But, unfortunately, there is a group that every good, positive and auspicious development in their country collapses on them like a nightmare. They are uncomfortable,” the president said.

“I don’t know if there are any other people in the world who are alienated enough to wish the disaster of their own country and enjoy every disaster,” he added.

