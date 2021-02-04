Turkey hails New START extension by Russia, US

  • February 04 2021 09:10:42

Turkey hails New START extension by Russia, US

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey hails New START extension by Russia, US

Turkey on Feb. 3 welcomed the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) between the U.S. and Russia for another five years.

"We welcome and support the decision of the United States and the Russian Federation to extend the New START Treaty for five years," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a written statement.

The first Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, START I, signed in 1991 between the U.S. and the USSR, took effect in 1994.

Highlighting the global importance of the treaty ensuring strategic stability between the two countries, Aksoy recalled that the deal limits nuclear capabilities of the U.S. and Russia.

"We hope that this important step will contribute to the efforts to strengthen the arms control regime and to address challenges to global security," he added.

In 2010 former U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, signed a successor agreement, called NEW START, which set a limit of no more than 1,550 deployed warheads and 700 missiles, including inspections to verify compliance with the deal. Its expiration date was fixed on Feb.5, 2021.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey becomes dominant force in eastern Mediterranean, says ex-Chancellor

    Turkey becomes dominant force in eastern Mediterranean, says ex-Chancellor

  2. Boğaziçi rector says he will not resign

    Boğaziçi rector says he will not resign

  3. President Erdoğan invites everyone to contribute to new constitution

    President Erdoğan invites everyone to contribute to new constitution

  4. Turkey to reopen Mount Ağrı to climbers

    Turkey to reopen Mount Ağrı to climbers

  5. Health minister warns of increase in new coronavirus variant cases

    Health minister warns of increase in new coronavirus variant cases
Recommended
Turkey slams US statement on Boğaziçi protests

Turkey slams US statement on Boğaziçi protests

Turkish, Hungarian defense chiefs discuss cooperation

Turkish, Hungarian defense chiefs discuss cooperation
Top Turkish, British diplomats discuss Cyprus issue

Top Turkish, British diplomats discuss Cyprus issue
Turkey becomes dominant force in eastern Mediterranean, says ex-Chancellor

Turkey becomes dominant force in eastern Mediterranean, says ex-Chancellor
Turkey expects concrete steps in security ties with Germany

Turkey expects concrete steps in security ties with Germany
Turkey-US advisers hold first talks since Biden inauguration

Turkey-US advisers hold first talks since Biden inauguration
WORLD Virus team visits China lab as poorer nations get vaccine boost

Virus team visits China lab as poorer nations get vaccine boost

International experts on Feb. 3 inspected a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan that some U.S. officials had suggested was the source of the coronavirus, as plans were firmed up to distribute vaccines to poorer nations.
ECONOMY Gold discovery in Bilecik to create 800 new jobs

Gold discovery in Bilecik to create 800 new jobs

Turkey discovered 1.92 million ounces of gold reserves in the country’s northwestern province of Bilecik, the  Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Feb. 3. 
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Başakşehir ahead of derby

Galatasaray beat Başakşehir ahead of derby

Galatasaray defeated Medipol Başakşehir 3-0 for the fourth consecutive win in the Turkish Süper Lig on Feb. 2. 