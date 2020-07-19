Turkey gets 3.9 bln liras for clean energy generation in June

  July 19 2020

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's clean energy generation received around 3.9 billion Turkish liras in incentive payments in June under the Renewable Energy Support Scheme (YEKDEM), according to Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) data on July 17.

A total of 817 facilities, with an installed capacity of 21,049 megawatts, received financial backing in June under the YEKDEM scheme and produced about 6.17 million megawatt-hours of electricity.

Turkey, which wants to fully utilize local and renewable energy sources efficiently to support its development, offers feed-in tariffs for renewable energy plants including wind, hydropower, geothermal, biomass and solar through this scheme.

Renewable energy plants under the scheme are granted incentives, the value of which is dependent on the type of renewable energy used.

The scheme, which started in 2011, supports wind and hydropower plants at $0.073 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), geothermal facilities at $0.105 kWh, and solar and biomass plants at $0.133 kWh. These figures can also vary slightly depending on the use of locally-produced equipment in the plants.

Turkey plans to end this renewable incentive scheme by 2020 and is working on a more updated and efficient replacement.

US$1 equals 6.85 Turkish liras at 0722 GMT on July 17.

