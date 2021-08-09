Turkey finishes Tokyo Olympics with best-ever tally of 13 medals

  • August 09 2021 07:00:00

Turkey finishes Tokyo Olympics with best-ever tally of 13 medals

TOKYO
Turkey finishes Tokyo Olympics with best-ever tally of 13 medals

Turkish athletes bagged a total of 13 medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which ended on Aug. 8, making it the most successful Games ever for their country in terms of total medals won.

Turkey grabbed two gold medals, two silvers and nine bronze medals while also being represented for the first time in the final of some events.

On the 15th day of the Olympics on Aug. 7, Turkish athletes won three medals.

The country’s second gold medal in Tokyo, following Mete Gazoz’s first-ever medal for Turkey in archery, came when boxer Buzenaz Sürmeneli beat Hong Gu of China in the final of the women’s 69-kilogram category.

Another Turkish boxer Buse Naz Çakıroğlu also fought for gold earlier in the day but lost to Stoyka Zhelyazkova Krasteva of Bulgaria in the final of the flyweight category.

Çakıroğlu’s silver was the first Olympic medal for Turkey in women’s boxing, while Sürmeneli grabbed the first-ever gold for the country at the event.

Also on Aug. 7, karateka Uğur Aktaş grabbed the bronze medal in the men’s 75-kg competition, increasing Turkey’s total medals tally in karate at the 2020 Olympics to four, including a silver medal from Eray Şamdan and bronze medal from Ali Sofuoğlu and Merve Çoban.

The 13 medals won in Tokyo was the highest-ever number for Turkey in the 23 Olympic Games its athletes have competed in so far. The country also enjoyed first-ever medals in some events in addition to archery and boxing.

Gymnast Ferhat Arıcan won the bronze medal in parallel bars, bringing Turkey its first Olympic gymnastic medal, while Yasemin Adar became the first woman wrestler to win a medal at the Games.

Men’s wrestling, an event Turkey is accustomed to winning medals, was not the country’s strongest suit in Tokyo. Despite the high expectations, the men won just two bronze medals, with Taha Akgül in the 125-kg freestyle and Rıza Kayalp in 130-kg Greco Roman.

In addition to the medals, there were also some brilliant performances from young athletes, all at the age of 24, in the track and field that raised the country’s hopes for future major competitions.

In the women’s javelin throw, Eda Tuğsuz became the first Turkish athlete to compete in the final and finished fourth with a throw of the season’s best 64.0 meters.

In the men’s events, two Turkish athletes made it to the finals for the first time in two categories: Necati Er in the triple jump and Ersu Şaşma in the pole vault.

In the women’s modern pentathlon competition, a unique competition format composed of pistol shooting, épée fencing, 200-meter freestyle swimming, show jumping and a 3,200-meter cross-country run, İlke Özyüksel finished fifth, closely missing out the podium.

Busenaz Sürmeneli,

WORLD Fire devours Greek island’s forests; residents urged to flee

Fire devours Greek island’s forests; residents urged to flee
MOST POPULAR

  1. Fires nearly end thanks to rains, massive efforts

    Fires nearly end thanks to rains, massive efforts

  2. CHP’s Istanbul, Ankara mayors better to continue for second term, Kılıçdaroğlu says

    CHP’s Istanbul, Ankara mayors better to continue for second term, Kılıçdaroğlu says

  3. At least 15 killed in passenger bus crash in Turkey’s west

    At least 15 killed in passenger bus crash in Turkey’s west

  4. Turkey ratifies agreements with 5 countries

    Turkey ratifies agreements with 5 countries

  5. Turkey ready to run Kabul airport if conditions met: Minister

    Turkey ready to run Kabul airport if conditions met: Minister
Recommended
Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in womens welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in women's welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

Turkey captures three more medals in Tokyo

Turkey captures three more medals in Tokyo
Galatasaray draw 1-1 with St Johnstone at Europa League 3rd qualifying round

Galatasaray draw 1-1 with St Johnstone at Europa League 3rd qualifying round
Turkish athlete Eray Şamdan wins silver in mens 67 kg karate

Turkish athlete Eray Şamdan wins silver in men's 67 kg karate
Two Turkish boxers to fight for gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Two Turkish boxers to fight for gold medal at Tokyo Olympics
Turkey loses to S Korea in Tokyo Olympics womens volleyball quarterfinals

Turkey loses to S Korea in Tokyo Olympics women's volleyball quarterfinals
WORLD Fire devours Greek island’s forests; residents urged to flee

Fire devours Greek island’s forests; residents urged to flee

Pillars of billowing smoke and ash turned the sky orange and blocked out the sun above Greece’s second-largest island on Aug. 8 as a days-old wildfire devoured pristine forests and encroached on villages, triggering more evacuation alerts.

ECONOMY Investment demand up 6.9 pct in first half of year

Investment demand up 6.9 pct in first half of year

Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry issued 1,036 investment certificates in June, according to a written statement released on Aug. 8.

SPORTS Turkey finishes Tokyo Olympics with best-ever tally of 13 medals

Turkey finishes Tokyo Olympics with best-ever tally of 13 medals

Turkish athletes bagged a total of 13 medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which ended on Aug. 8, making it the most successful Games ever for their country in terms of total medals won.