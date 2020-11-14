Turkey fines Google $25.6 mln for breaching competition law

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish authorities have fined Google on Nov. 13 196.7 million Turkish liras ($25.6 million) for breaching the country's competition law.

Previously, the Competition Board opened an investigation upon a complaint that the tech giant abused its position to give an unfair edge to some companies.

The board ruled that Google breached the law by complicating organic search results in the content services market by placing text ads intensively and uncertainly at the top of the general search results, according to information received by Anadolu Agency.

The investigation included Turkish Google Reklamcılıkk ve Pazarlama Ltd., Google International LLC, Google LLC, Google Ireland Ltd., and Alphabet Inc., it added.

In March 2019, the European Commission also slapped a $1.69-billion fine on Google for breaching the EU’s anti-trust rules on online advertising.