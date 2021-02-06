Turkey eyes becoming 10th largest global economy, says Erdoğan

  • February 06 2021 16:40:00

Turkey eyes becoming 10th largest global economy, says Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey eyes becoming 10th largest global economy, says Erdoğan

Turkey is engaging in major investments and projects, hoping to become one of the world's top 10 largest global economies, the country's president said on Feb. 6.

"To make our country one of the 10 biggest economies in the world, we've turned towards bigger investments in bigger projects," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said via video link at the opening ceremony of a bridge in the eastern Malatya province.

Today, Turkey by itself is realizing more than half of all megaprojects being carried out in the world, Erdoğan added.

He added that the country aims to embrace the future with space technology, hi-tech, and artificial intelligence.

"With the courage we derive from our strong infrastructure, we constantly raise our targets in every field, enhance our capacities, and, especially, expand new production areas," he said.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Greece hold ninth technical meeting

    Turkey, Greece hold ninth technical meeting

  2. Sunset in İzmir

    Sunset in İzmir

  3. Erdoğan says Boğaziçi protests stem from opposition parties, not students

    Erdoğan says Boğaziçi protests stem from opposition parties, not students

  4. Turkey welcomes recent political developments in Libya

    Turkey welcomes recent political developments in Libya

  5. Couple visits 40 provinces in 6 months with caravan

    Couple visits 40 provinces in 6 months with caravan
Recommended
Turkish language exams held online for people in Greece

Turkish language exams held online for people in Greece
Turkish scientists find efficient cure for IGM disease

Turkish scientists find efficient cure for IGM disease
EU keeps PKK on terrorism list

EU keeps PKK on terrorism list
Ankara-Kiev defense ties based on win-win model: Envoy

Ankara-Kiev defense ties based on win-win model: Envoy
Turkey welcomes recent political developments in Libya

Turkey welcomes recent political developments in Libya
Turkeys emergency state body settles 89% of inquiries

Turkey's emergency state body settles 89% of inquiries
WORLD WHO calls for bigger vaccine rollout as US nears ’breaking point’

WHO calls for bigger vaccine rollout as US nears ’breaking point’

The World Health Organization on Feb. 5 called on vaccine makers to dramatically boost production, as U.S. president Joe Biden warned the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic was pushing the United States towards "breaking point".

ECONOMY Treasury posts $3.7 bln cash deficit in January

Treasury posts $3.7 bln cash deficit in January

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of some 26 billion Turkish liras ($3.7 billion) in January, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Feb. 5. 
SPORTS Turkish volleyball player named to FIVB Roster 100

Turkish volleyball player named to FIVB Roster 100

Fenerbahçe Opet Women's Volleyball team star Eda Erdem Dündar was named one of the 100 greatest players, International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced on Feb. 4. 