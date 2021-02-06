Turkey eyes becoming 10th largest global economy, says Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey is engaging in major investments and projects, hoping to become one of the world's top 10 largest global economies, the country's president said on Feb. 6.

"To make our country one of the 10 biggest economies in the world, we've turned towards bigger investments in bigger projects," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said via video link at the opening ceremony of a bridge in the eastern Malatya province.

Today, Turkey by itself is realizing more than half of all megaprojects being carried out in the world, Erdoğan added.

He added that the country aims to embrace the future with space technology, hi-tech, and artificial intelligence.

"With the courage we derive from our strong infrastructure, we constantly raise our targets in every field, enhance our capacities, and, especially, expand new production areas," he said.



