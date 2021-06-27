Turkey extends condolences over deadly US building collapse

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey has extended condolences over June 24's deadly building collapse in the U.S. state of Florida.

"We have received with sorrow that there were dead and injured due to the collapse of a 12-story building on June 24, 2021, in Florida, U.S., and that many people were left under the rubble," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on June 26.

"We convey our condolences to the people and administration of the U.S. and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement added.

At least four people are dead and 159 are missing after a residential building partially collapsed in southern Florida on June 24.