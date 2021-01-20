Turkey extends anti-terror campaign in east

  • January 20 2021 13:15:21

Turkey extends anti-terror campaign in east

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey extends anti-terror campaign in east

Turkey has extended its fight against terrorists as the new phase of a domestic counter-terrorism operation has been launched in the country’s east, the Interior Ministry said on Jan. 20. 

The anti-terror campaign named Operation Eren-2 is underway in the Lice region of the eastern Diyarbakır province with 116 teams including over 2,000 personnel from the gendarmerie, police, and village guards.

On Jan. 11, Turkey launched Operation Eren in the Tendurek region of the eastern Ağrı and Van provinces to target terrorists there.

The operation was named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old martyred by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017.

The new push aims to remove PKK/KCK terrorists completely from the country's agenda and to neutralize the terrorists in the region, the ministry added.

Turkey conducted Operations Kapan and Yıldırım in 2020 with the aim of eliminating the separatist terrorist organization, and exterminate the terrorists present in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may start easing virus restrictions in March

    Turkey may start easing virus restrictions in March

  2. Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

    Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

  3. Snowfall in Istanbul

    Snowfall in Istanbul

  4. Reforms on economy, judiciary ready to be made public: Erdoğan

    Reforms on economy, judiciary ready to be made public: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey, Iraq to establish mechanism for information exchange on PKK: Minister

    Turkey, Iraq to establish mechanism for information exchange on PKK: Minister
Recommended
CHP calls on gov’t to inform people about vaccination timeline

CHP calls on gov’t to inform people about vaccination timeline
Istanbul orphanage where slain journalist grew up to turn into youth camp

Istanbul orphanage where slain journalist grew up to turn into youth camp
Turkey’s top diplomat to visit Brussels for key talks with EU, NATO

Turkey’s top diplomat to visit Brussels for key talks with EU, NATO
Turkey passes 1 million mark for vaccine doses given

Turkey passes 1 million mark for vaccine doses given
New snake species discovered in southeastern Turkey

New snake species discovered in southeastern Turkey
Turkey, US officials discuss bilateral, regional issues

Turkey, US officials discuss bilateral, regional issues
WORLD Italian PM wins crucial vote in Senate with very thin margin

Italian PM wins crucial vote in Senate with very thin margin

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte squeaked through a crucial Senate confidence vote on Jan. 19 night, allowing him to keep his wobbly coalition afloat but failing to secure the reliable support needed from lawmakers to help him effectively govern the country with its pandemic-pummeled economy.
ECONOMY Machinery exports hit $17.1 bln in 2020

Machinery exports hit $17.1 bln in 2020

Turkey's machinery exports reached $17.1 billion in 2020, marking a decrease of just 4% despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, an exporters group said on Jan. 20. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş beat 10-man Galatasaray with a 2-0 win in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Jan. 17’s night to remain atop the league standings after 18 games.