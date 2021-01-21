Turkey, EU need concrete steps for positive atmosphere: FM Çavuşoğlu

  • January 21 2021 15:36:00

Turkey, EU need concrete steps for positive atmosphere: FM Çavuşoğlu

BRUSSELS- Anadolu Agency
Turkey, EU need concrete steps for positive atmosphere: FM Çavuşoğlu

The Turkish foreign minister said on Jan. 21 it is important to establish a positive atmosphere in Turkey-EU ties and that concrete steps are needed to make it sustainable.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu arrived in Brussels Wednesday evening for a two-day visit for talks with top EU and NATO officials.

Speaking at a joint news conference with the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Çavuşoğlu said: “It’s very important to create a positive atmosphere but in order for that agenda to be sustainable we need concrete steps by both sides.”

Adding that 2020 was a problematic year for Turkey-EU relations due to a joint declaration after the December summit, Cavusoglu said: “But since then both sides have expressed will, in order to create a positive atmosphere for the developments of ties between the two sides.”

Çavuşoğlu said he and his EU counterpart Borrell will discuss a wide range of issues concerning the EU-Turkey relations ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's meeting with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“We are going to talk about the migration declaration that Turkey has already proposed for the renewal. We are also going to talk about the details of a multilateral conference on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he told reporters.

Some other issues such as visa liberalization, modernization of Turkey’s 1995 Customs Union with the EU, and “other concrete steps which will build the future of the EU and Turkey together” will also be on the agenda, he said.

Turkish and the EU officials will also discuss developing joint solutions for other regional challenges.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

    Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

  2. Turkey experiencing severe drought, NASA maps show

    Turkey experiencing severe drought, NASA maps show

  3. Turkey may start easing virus restrictions in March

    Turkey may start easing virus restrictions in March

  4. Turkey to partially resume face-to-face education

    Turkey to partially resume face-to-face education

  5. CHP calls on gov’t to inform people about vaccination timeline

    CHP calls on gov’t to inform people about vaccination timeline
Recommended
Turkeys US envoy congratulates Biden on inauguration

Turkey's US envoy congratulates Biden on inauguration

Greece’s move in Ionian Sea doesn’t affect Aegean: Turkey

Greece’s move in Ionian Sea doesn’t affect Aegean: Turkey

Turkey, US officials discuss bilateral, regional issues

Turkey, US officials discuss bilateral, regional issues
Turkey, Iraq to establish mechanism for information exchange on PKK: Minister

Turkey, Iraq to establish mechanism for information exchange on PKK: Minister
Turkish, Greek teams resume talks at NATO

Turkish, Greek teams resume talks at NATO
Turkey ‘expects concrete steps from EU’

Turkey ‘expects concrete steps from EU’
WORLD Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead

The toll in a twin suicide bombing in an open-air Baghdad market on Jan. 21 morning topped 20 dead and 40 wounded, an interior ministry official told AFP.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

The Turkish Central Bank on Jan. 21 kept the policy rate constant in line with market expectations.

SPORTS Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş beat 10-man Galatasaray with a 2-0 win in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Jan. 17’s night to remain atop the league standings after 18 games.