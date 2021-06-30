Turkey establishes Price Stability Committee

  • June 30 2021 13:29:19

Turkey establishes Price Stability Committee

ANKARA
Turkey establishes Price Stability Committee

Turkey on June 30 established a new Price Stability Committee to help step up the country’s fight against inflation, as pledged in the government’s landmark economic reform package this March.

The committee, under the coordination of the Treasury and Finance Ministry, will contribute to the permanent establishment and maintenance of price stability, according to a presidential decree.

The committee includes the ministers of treasury and finance, trade, labor and social security, energy and natural resources, industry and technology, and agriculture and forestry, plus the Central Bank governor and the chief for strategy and budget under the presidency.

Commenting on the move, Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said the new committee’s main purpose is to develop solutions to supply shocks that pose risks of inflation.

"There is no intervention in the Central Bank in any way," Elvan wrote on Twitter.


Inflation, Economy,

TURKEY İYİ Party leader calls for referendum on construction of Kanal Istanbul

İYİ Party leader calls for referendum on construction of Kanal Istanbul
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s northwestern province breaks June heat record

    Turkey’s northwestern province breaks June heat record

  2. Turkey set to lift restrictions as normalization phase begins

    Turkey set to lift restrictions as normalization phase begins

  3. Turkey taking measures against COVID-19’s Delta variant

    Turkey taking measures against COVID-19’s Delta variant

  4. MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams

    MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams

  5. Humanitarian crisis looming in Syria

    Humanitarian crisis looming in Syria
Recommended
Turkey’s oil imports up 21 pct in April 2021

Turkey’s oil imports up 21 pct in April 2021
Turkish Aerospace inks deal with Ukrainian firm to buy helicopter engines

Turkish Aerospace inks deal with Ukrainian firm to buy helicopter engines
Turkey breaks power consumption record on stifling hot day

Turkey breaks power consumption record on stifling hot day
EBRD forecasts 5.5 pct growth in Turkish economy, 4.2 pct in emerging countries

EBRD forecasts 5.5 pct growth in Turkish economy, 4.2 pct in emerging countries
European bank backs green investments by SMEs in Turkey

European bank backs green investments by SMEs in Turkey
Turkeys economic confidence improves in June

Turkey's economic confidence improves in June

WORLD Hong Kong security law creates human rights emergency: Amnesty

Hong Kong security law creates 'human rights emergency': Amnesty

Hong Kong’s national security law has created a "human rights emergency", Amnesty International said on June 30, a year after China imposed it on the city to crush a pro-democracy movement.
ECONOMY Turkey establishes Price Stability Committee

Turkey establishes Price Stability Committee

Turkey on June 30 established a new Price Stability Committee to help step up the country’s fight against inflation, as pledged in the government’s landmark economic reform package this March.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe unveiled a tribute on June 29 to one of its football legends. 