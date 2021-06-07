Turkey ends nationwide 31-hour coronavirus curfew

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey ended a nationwide 31-hour curfew early on June 7 aimed at helping stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Turkey is imposing a curfew from 10 p.m. (1900GMT) to 5 a.m. (0200GMT) on weekdays and Saturdays and a full lockdown on Sundays until July.

Turkey started a gradual normalization process on May 17 after a 17-day lockdown that significantly brought infections in the country down.

Until June 1, the country enforced weeknight curfews from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while weekends were under full lockdown.

Turkey has so far administered over 30.69 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures released on June 7.

Around 17.60 million people have received their first doses, while over 13.1 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry's count showed.