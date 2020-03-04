Turkey earns $1.44 bln from hazelnut exports in 6 months

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Alamy Photo

Turkey earned $1.44 billion by exporting 220,724 tons of hazelnut from last year’s September to February 2020, a regional trade union announced on March 3.

The country's hazelnut exports rose 32.1 percent on a quantity basis and increased 51.6 percent on value basis during the first six months of the season, which starts in September and ends in August.

In the same period last year, revenues were $950.7 million, the Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters' Union reported.

With nearly 78 percent of total exports, the EU remained to be top destination for Turkey's hazelnut exports.

Turkey is the largest hazelnut exporter globally.