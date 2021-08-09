Turkey donates COVID equipment, medicines to Indonesia

  August 09 2021

ANKARA
A shipment of medical equipment and medicines donated by the Turkish government to Indonesia for battling COVID-19 arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Aug. 8 evening.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the medical aid consisted of 50 sets of ventilators and 600,000 boxes of medicine.

The Turkish embassy’s charge d’Affaires, Burak Ali Karacan, handed over the aid to Indonesia’s Ministry of Health, which was witnessed by representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The medical equipment and medicine will be distributed to health facilities in various regions of Indonesia," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It said this support will help further strengthen relations and bilateral cooperation between Turkey and Indonesia.

Indonesia and Turkey will commemorate 71 years of diplomatic relations this year.

Indonesia has so far recorded 3.6 million cases of COVID-19, including 107,096 deaths, while 2,084,702 patients have recovered.

The figures make Indonesia the country most affected by the pandemic in ASEAN.

