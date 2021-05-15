Turkey dismisses US report on religious freedom

  May 15 2021

ANKARA
Turkey on May 14 dismissed the U.S. State Department's latest report on religious freedom, saying it is not based on fact and ignored Ankara's efforts to promote religious freedom in the country.

The Turkey section of the International Religious Freedom Report 2020 is not based on facts, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç said in a statement.

The country has always had a communal structure in which people of different faiths lived in peace and harmony, he said, adding that the Ankara government has taken tangible steps to further promote religious freedom.

Bilgic noted that the Turkish government's recently announced Human Rights Action Plan has a strong emphasis on protecting religious freedom.

He vowed that the government is fully committed to protecting its people's religious freedom and will do so in the future.

WORLD US issues new warning on domestic extremism as Covid rules eased

US issues new warning on domestic extremism as Covid rules eased

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a new warning over domestic terrorism on May 14, saying violent extremists could exploit the easing of Covid-19 restrictions to conduct attacks.
ECONOMY Turkey aims to create electric vehicle market

Turkey aims to create electric vehicle market

Turkey aims to have a vehicle market of 1.6 million by 2030, according to the Industry and Technology Ministry’s “Mobility Vehicles and Technologies Strategy Roadmap” draft. 
SPORTS Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

The Turkish Grand Prix in the 2021 Formula One World Championship scheduled for June has been canceled, it was announced on May 14. 