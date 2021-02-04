Turkey detects South Africa, Brazil variants of coronavirus

  • February 04 2021 09:01:00

Turkey detects South Africa, Brazil variants of coronavirus

ANKARA
Turkey detects South Africa, Brazil variants of coronavirus

Turkey has detected two cases of South African variant and one case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced.

The number of cases related to the U.K variant of the coronavirus has increased to 196, Koca said following the Health Ministry’s Science Board meeting on Feb. 3, warning that daily infections are on the rise again.

“The patients contracted the virus variants, as well as their contacts, have been isolated,” the minister said in a statement.

The variants of the coronavirus have been found in the country’s 23 provinces to date, according to Sema Turan from the Science Board.

Last week, Koca said that the U.K. virus variant was detected in 17 provinces of Turkey, and 129 people were infected with the mutated variants.

The daily number of COVID-19 cases has been hovering at around 8,000 over the past week.

“The surge in the infections requires us to act even more cautiously. Let’s stay away from crowded places and avoid large gatherings,” Koca cautioned the public.

In the wake of the increase in cases once again, the measures against the pandemic will continue at full throttle, he added.

When the infections started to rise in December 2020, the government introduced a raft of measures to check the spread of the virus, including weeknight curfews and full lockdowns on weekends, and authorities said that it helped in bringing the number of cases down to 5,000.

With restrictions in place, the government on Jan. 14 rolled out its massive vaccination program.

Turkey has already vaccinated 2.5 million people against COVID-19, mostly health care staff and the elderly.

The vaccinations of citizens over 65 and those in the second group will commence after safety tests of the injections are completed, Koca said.

The country is carrying out the inoculation drive in four stages.

In the second stage, essential workers and those aged between 50 and 64 will get the shot.

The third stage includes those with at least one chronic disease aged below 50 and young adults.

In the fourth stage, the rest of the population will be vaccinated.

Turkey runs tests for 14 days on the vaccines, developed by the Chinese pharma company Sinovac, in its laboratories before administering the jabs to people.

In the second shipment of a second batch of the Chinese vaccine shots, Turkey received 3.5 million more doses on Jan. 29.

A total of 10 million doses of the vaccine were delivered in the second batch.

The first batch of vaccines consisted of 3 million doses.

Turkey signed a deal with Sinovac to buy 50 million doses to vaccinate 25 million people.

The vaccine is administered in two doses, 28 days apart.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey becomes dominant force in eastern Mediterranean, says ex-Chancellor

    Turkey becomes dominant force in eastern Mediterranean, says ex-Chancellor

  2. Turkey condemns foreign criticism on protests at Boğazici University

    Turkey condemns foreign criticism on protests at Boğazici University

  3. Boğaziçi rector says he will not resign

    Boğaziçi rector says he will not resign

  4. Turkey detects South Africa, Brazil variants of coronavirus

    Turkey detects South Africa, Brazil variants of coronavirus

  5. Pandemic spurs tiny house interest among Turks

    Pandemic spurs tiny house interest among Turks
Recommended
Turkish Central Bank to form three new divisions, says officials

Turkish Central Bank to form three new divisions, says officials
Animal rights law proposal to be presented to parliament in two weeks, says AKP lawmaker

Animal rights law proposal to be presented to parliament in two weeks, says AKP lawmaker
Opposition alliance reluctant to AKP’s call for new charter

Opposition alliance reluctant to AKP’s call for new charter
Turkey condemns foreign criticism on protests at Boğazici University

Turkey condemns foreign criticism on protests at Boğazici University
Population hits 83.6 million, growth rate nosedives

Population hits 83.6 million, growth rate nosedives
Turkey hails New START extension by Russia, US

Turkey hails New START extension by Russia, US
Turkish, Hungarian defense chiefs discuss cooperation

Turkish, Hungarian defense chiefs discuss cooperation
WORLD Virus team visits China lab as poorer nations get vaccine boost

Virus team visits China lab as poorer nations get vaccine boost

International experts on Feb. 3 inspected a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan that some U.S. officials had suggested was the source of the coronavirus, as plans were firmed up to distribute vaccines to poorer nations.
ECONOMY Chinese tech giant to open production plant in Turkey

Chinese tech giant to open production plant in Turkey

China's leading device maker Xiaomi is set to open a production facility in Istanbul with an investment of $30 million in the first quarter of this year.
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Başakşehir ahead of derby

Galatasaray beat Başakşehir ahead of derby

Galatasaray defeated Medipol Başakşehir 3-0 for the fourth consecutive win in the Turkish Süper Lig on Feb. 2. 