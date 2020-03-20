Turkey detains 64 over sharing ‘unfounded and provocative’ posts on social media

  • March 20 2020 11:20:42

Turkey detains 64 over sharing ‘unfounded and provocative’ posts on social media

ANKARA
Turkey detains 64 over sharing ‘unfounded and provocative’ posts on social media

Alamy Photo

Turkey has detained 64 people for sharing “unfounded and provocative” posts on social media about the deadly coronavirus outbreak, according to the Interior Ministry.

The Interior Ministry on late March 19 said that 64 of 242 suspects have been detained for allegedly making unfounded and provocative coronavirus posts on social media since March 11.

The detention process continues for other determined cases, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

On March 11, Turkey became the last major economy to report its first case of the coronavirus.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced 168 new confirmed cases late on March 19, bringing the total to 359. Four deaths have been reported so far.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms fourth coronavirus death, nearly doubles cases to 359

    Turkey confirms fourth coronavirus death, nearly doubles cases to 359

  2. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

  3. Turkey to increase coronavirus testing capacity to 15,000 per day

    Turkey to increase coronavirus testing capacity to 15,000 per day

  4. Turkey retaliates after attack kills troops in Idlib

    Turkey retaliates after attack kills troops in Idlib

  5. Turkey confirms former general died from coronavirus, as death toll rises to 3

    Turkey confirms former general died from coronavirus, as death toll rises to 3
Recommended
Istanbul’s elderly ‘still using public transport despite warnings’

Istanbul’s elderly ‘still using public transport despite warnings’
Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19

Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19
Turkey postpones all science, culture and arts events until end of April

Turkey postpones all science, culture and arts events until end of April
Over 7 kg of meth seized in anti-drug operation

Over 7 kg of meth seized in anti-drug operation
4 YPG/PKK terrorist neutralized in N Syria

4 YPG/PKK terrorist 'neutralized' in N Syria
Turkey bursts into applause to show gratitude to health workers fighting COVID-19

Turkey bursts into applause to show gratitude to health workers fighting COVID-19
WORLD UK: Life in an open-air ‘herd immunity’ lab

UK: Life in an open-air ‘herd immunity’ lab

When I first heard the term “herd immunity”, the U.K. government’s former alleged policy of creating a coronavirus-immune society by deliberately letting the virus spread, the first idea that popped into my mind was this: Well I came to study here, but I am part of a herd now. I felt like a rat in an open-air laboratory, waiting to get infected.
ECONOMY Turkey sees 37 pct rise in new companies

Turkey sees 37 pct rise in new companies

The number of newly established companies in Turkey soared 37 percent on an annual basis in February, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) revealed on March 20.
SPORTS Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Şevval Devrim, a young athlete with autism, is working hard, spending hours for training to be ready for the Trisome Games, which is scheduled to take place between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.