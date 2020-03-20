Turkey detains 64 over sharing ‘unfounded and provocative’ posts on social media

ANKARA

Alamy Photo

Turkey has detained 64 people for sharing “unfounded and provocative” posts on social media about the deadly coronavirus outbreak, according to the Interior Ministry.

The Interior Ministry on late March 19 said that 64 of 242 suspects have been detained for allegedly making unfounded and provocative coronavirus posts on social media since March 11.

The detention process continues for other determined cases, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

On March 11, Turkey became the last major economy to report its first case of the coronavirus.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced 168 new confirmed cases late on March 19, bringing the total to 359. Four deaths have been reported so far.