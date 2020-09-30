Turkey detains 13 ISIL terror suspects

  September 30 2020

ISTANBUL
A total of 13 people with suspected links to the ISIL terror group were detained in Turkey, security sources said on Sept. 30. 

The suspects, who entered Turkey through illegal means and were active in Syria and Iraq, were apprehended in simultaneous operations by anti-terror teams in Istanbul, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A number of documents and digital materials were also seized.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

