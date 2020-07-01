Turkey deports 9 Belgian foreign fighters

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Interior Ministry on July 1 said at least 9 foreign terrorist fighters with Belgian citizenship were deported.

According to a written statement by the ministry, the country's extradition of foreign terrorist fighters continues, while the total number of the expelled rose to 338 with the recent deportation.

As of Nov. 11, 2019, a total of 338 foreign terrorist fighters, with 113 of them carrying EU, U.S. and Australian citizenships, were expelled from Turkey.