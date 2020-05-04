Turkey delivers Somalia medical aid to tackle virus

  • May 04 2020 09:23:00

Turkey delivers Somalia medical aid to tackle virus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey delivers Somalia medical aid to tackle virus

A Turkish plane carrying medical aid landed early on May 4 in the Somalian capital to help the country combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"We delivered medical aid supplies to Somalia upon the directives of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with the aim of combating the COVID-19 outbreak. A Turkish Armed Forces aircraft which took off last night has landed in Mogadishu," the Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

The aid was received by Somali Foreign Minister Abdulkadir Ahmed Khair and Health Minister Fowziya Abikar.

An A-400M military plane carrying supplies including stretchers, beds, and quilts departed from Etimesgut Military Airport in the Turkish capital Ankara.

On May 2, Turkey also sent a shipment of medical supplies to Somalia, including new Turkish-made ventilators.

The aid packages bear the Turkish presidential seal along with the Turkish and Somali flags and a famous saying by 13th-century poet and mystic Mevlana Rumi: "There is hope after despair and many suns after darkness."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey extends travel restrictions for 31 provinces

    Turkey extends travel restrictions for 31 provinces

  2. Gov’t may ease restrictions for elderly

    Gov’t may ease restrictions for elderly

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,397 as recoveries exceed 63,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,397 as recoveries exceed 63,000

  4. Turkish professor elected to prominent US science institution

    Turkish professor elected to prominent US science institution

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Turkey sends Somalia domestic ventilators to tackle virus

Turkey sends Somalia domestic ventilators to tackle virus
Turkish, European Commision presidents discuss COVID-19

Turkish, European Commision presidents discuss COVID-19
Turkish plane with 2nd batch of virus aid lands in US

Turkish plane with 2nd batch of virus aid lands in US
Turkey asks if WHO ready for second wave of outbreak

Turkey asks if WHO ready for second wave of outbreak
Ankara urges UAE to abandon hostile stance

Ankara urges UAE to abandon 'hostile stance'
US thanks Turkey for medical aid to fight coronavirus

US thanks Turkey for medical aid to fight coronavirus

WORLD COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

Hundreds of people are rolling up their sleeves in countries across the world to be injected with experimental vaccines that might stop COVID-19, spurring hope maybe unrealistic that an end to the pandemic may arrive sooner than anticipated.

ECONOMY Purchasing Managers Index at 33.4 in April

Purchasing Managers' Index at 33.4 in April

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector stood at 33.4 in April, according to a monthly business survey on May 4. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on May 1. 