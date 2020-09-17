Turkey defense expo to bring together S Asian countries

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Seeking to give the Turkish defense industry a stronger presence in world markets plus access to new opportunities, the sixth Defense Port Turkey expo is set for Oct. 26-28 under the name Defense Port Turkey-South Asia.

This year's expo will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Hakan Kurt, the CEO of Capital Exhibition.

The event is expected to bring together more than 80 military delegations from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, Kurt said.

Noting that the recent development of the Turkish defense industry has been reflected in its export performance, Kurt said:

"Our goal is to hit $5 billion of defense industry exports to those three countries over the next decade."