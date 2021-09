Turkey cuts grains' import customs duty to zero until year-end

ANKARA-Reuters

Turkey has reduced to zero the import customs duty for wheat, rye, barley, oats and maize, chickpeas and lentils until year-end, the country's Official Gazette said on Sept. 8.

It said import duties were also reduced for coffee, with the duty for coffee from European Union countries lowered to 6 percent to 11 percent.