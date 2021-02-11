Turkey criticizes US over its repeated demand for businessman Kavala’s release

ANKARA

Turkey has criticized the United States for issuing a statement that demands the release of businessman and activist Osman Kavala and called on everyone to respect the ongoing judicial process.

“We issued our response to a statement by the U.S. State Department that demanded the release of Osman Kavala on July 28, 2020. We would like to remind that this second statement with the same content does not comply with the principle of the rule of law,” Hami Aksoy, the spokesperson of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said in a written statement on Feb. 11.

Turkey’s reaction follows a written statement by the U.S. State Department’s spokesperson, Ned Price, who said, “The United States again calls on Turkey to immediately release Osman Kavala from detention. The specious charges against Kavala, his ongoing detention, and the continuing delays in the conclusion of his trial, including through the merger of cases against him, undermine respect for the rule of law and democracy.”

He also urged “Turkey to abide by the European Court of Human Rights’ rulings and ensure a just, transparent, and speedy resolution to the case in line with its domestic laws and international obligations.”

Aksoy recalled that judicial proceedings by independent Turkish courts are ongoing and said, “Everybody should respect these processes.”

“Turkey is a state of law. No state or anybody can give order to Turkish courts on judicial proceedings,” he added.

Recalling that the U.S. has never responded to Turkey’s demands of the extradition of Fethullah Gülen, the leader of FETÖ that attempted to overthrow the government in mid-July 2016, Aksoy said U.S. efforts to intervene in judicial processes in Turkey are inconsistent and unprincipled.

[HH] Parliament speaker slams US senators

In the meantime, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop slammed a letter sent to U.S. President Joe Biden by 54 U.S. senators that demanded a tougher stance against Turkey over democracy and human rights practices.

“These kinds of moves are not helpful for the improvement of the ties between Turkey and the U.S.,” Şentop stated.