Turkey criticizes US over its repeated demand for businessman Kavala’s release

  • February 11 2021 12:46:00

Turkey criticizes US over its repeated demand for businessman Kavala’s release

ANKARA
Turkey criticizes US over its repeated demand for businessman Kavala’s release

Turkey has criticized the United States for issuing a statement that demands the release of businessman and activist Osman Kavala and called on everyone to respect the ongoing judicial process.

“We issued our response to a statement by the U.S. State Department that demanded the release of Osman Kavala on July 28, 2020. We would like to remind that this second statement with the same content does not comply with the principle of the rule of law,” Hami Aksoy, the spokesperson of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said in a written statement on Feb. 11.

Turkey’s reaction follows a written statement by the U.S. State Department’s spokesperson, Ned Price, who said, “The United States again calls on Turkey to immediately release Osman Kavala from detention. The specious charges against Kavala, his ongoing detention, and the continuing delays in the conclusion of his trial, including through the merger of cases against him, undermine respect for the rule of law and democracy.”

He also urged “Turkey to abide by the European Court of Human Rights’ rulings and ensure a just, transparent, and speedy resolution to the case in line with its domestic laws and international obligations.”

Aksoy recalled that judicial proceedings by independent Turkish courts are ongoing and said, “Everybody should respect these processes.”

“Turkey is a state of law. No state or anybody can give order to Turkish courts on judicial proceedings,” he added.

Recalling that the U.S. has never responded to Turkey’s demands of the extradition of Fethullah Gülen, the leader of FETÖ that attempted to overthrow the government in mid-July 2016, Aksoy said U.S. efforts to intervene in judicial processes in Turkey are inconsistent and unprincipled.

[HH] Parliament speaker slams US senators

In the meantime, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop slammed a letter sent to U.S. President Joe Biden by 54 U.S. senators that demanded a tougher stance against Turkey over democracy and human rights practices.

“These kinds of moves are not helpful for the improvement of the ties between Turkey and the U.S.,” Şentop stated.

MOST POPULAR

  1. The British plan for Cyprus

    The British plan for Cyprus

  2. New restrictions may be introduced amid spike in virus cases

    New restrictions may be introduced amid spike in virus cases

  3. Turkey aims to vaccinate 60 percent of population: Minister

    Turkey aims to vaccinate 60 percent of population: Minister

  4. Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem

    Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem

  5. Talks to open cancer research center with BioNtech’s co-founder ‘continuing’

    Talks to open cancer research center with BioNtech’s co-founder ‘continuing’
Recommended
Turkey, Russia eye cooperation in space industry

Turkey, Russia eye cooperation in space industry
Turkish vice president stresses 2-state model for Cyprus

Turkish vice president stresses 2-state model for Cyprus
Turkey, US conduct joint maritime drill in Black Sea

Turkey, US conduct joint maritime drill in Black Sea

Turkey supports unity, prosperity, security of Gulf: FM

Turkey supports unity, prosperity, security of Gulf: FM
Top Turkish, French officials discuss relations

Top Turkish, French officials discuss relations
Turkey opens unit for kids with blood disease in Pakistan

Turkey opens unit for kids with blood disease in Pakistan
WORLD Biden in call with China’s Xi raises human rights, trade

Biden in call with China’s Xi raises human rights, trade

Joe Biden had his first call as president with Xi Jinping, pressing the Chinese leader about trade and Beijing’s crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong as well as other human rights concerns.
ECONOMY Turkeys poultry production slipped in 2020

Turkey's poultry production slipped in 2020

Turkey's chicken meat production was over 2.1 million tons in 2020, according to data released by the country's statistical authority on Feb. 11.
SPORTS Turkey bags 3 medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Turkey bags 3 medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Turkey’s National Para Athletics Team won three medals on Feb. 10 at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai. 