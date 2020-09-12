Turkey criticizes Bahraini deal with Israel

  • September 12 2020 09:55:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry criticized the announcement of a Bahraini deal with Israel to normalize relations on Sept. 11, with Ankara stating concerns and strong condemnation of the decision.

The foreign ministry said the deal was contrary to commitments under the Arab Peace Initiative, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and that it would deal another blow to efforts to defend the Palestinian cause.

It said the deal would further encourage Israel to continue its illegitimate practices against Palestine and its attempts to make the occupation of the Palestinian land permanent.

"The only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is through a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue within the framework of international law and U.N. resolutions," it said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of the deal.

The agreement comes one month after a similar deal was announced between Tel Aviv and the United Arab Emirates.

Bahrain is the fourth Arab nation to have diplomatic relations with Israel, after Egypt in 1979, Jordan in 1994 and the United Arab Emirates in August.

