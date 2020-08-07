Turkey conducts virus checks on over 500 vessels

İZMİR- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Coast Guard has inspected 537 vessels in the Aegean Sea as part of the country's precautions against the novel coronavirus, according to security sources.

Teams started the virus checks in the northwestern province of Çanakkale, covering the country's west coast until Fethiye district, Muğla province, a major tourist hub hundreds of kilometers south, according to data from the regional Aegean Sea command.

As part of the effort, 34 Coast Guard boats, 16 land vehicles and 342 personnel were deployed in the virus checks.

Approaching all vacation vessels in the area, Coast Guard officials checked whether holiday-goers and crew were complying with the precautions.

Informing at least 15,000 tourists about the virus measures in Turkey, authorities also made announcements on the beaches in the region about COVID-19.

One recreational craft was fined 3,150 Turkish liras ($430) for not complying with the measures. In addition, four people were each fined 3,600 Turkish liras ($490) for not wearing masks.