Turkey conducts virus checks on over 500 vessels

  • August 07 2020 13:19:47

Turkey conducts virus checks on over 500 vessels

İZMİR- Anadolu Agency
Turkey conducts virus checks on over 500 vessels

The Turkish Coast Guard has inspected 537 vessels in the Aegean Sea as part of the country's precautions against the novel coronavirus, according to security sources.

Teams started the virus checks in the northwestern province of Çanakkale, covering the country's west coast until Fethiye district, Muğla province, a major tourist hub hundreds of kilometers south, according to data from the regional Aegean Sea command.

As part of the effort, 34 Coast Guard boats, 16 land vehicles and 342 personnel were deployed in the virus checks.

Approaching all vacation vessels in the area, Coast Guard officials checked whether holiday-goers and crew were complying with the precautions.

Informing at least 15,000 tourists about the virus measures in Turkey, authorities also made announcements on the beaches in the region about COVID-19.

One recreational craft was fined 3,150 Turkish liras ($430) for not complying with the measures. In addition, four people were each fined 3,600 Turkish liras ($490) for not wearing masks.

Check,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara says Greece-Egypt deal on eastern Mediterranean ‘null, void’

    Ankara says Greece-Egypt deal on eastern Mediterranean ‘null, void’

  2. Only heir of Turkey’s ‘queen of brothels’ dies

    Only heir of Turkey’s ‘queen of brothels’ dies

  3. Turkish Central Bank 'to use all tools' to calm markets

    Turkish Central Bank 'to use all tools' to calm markets

  4. Turkish Central Bank halves open market liquidity limits

    Turkish Central Bank halves open market liquidity limits

  5. Turkey, Libya, Malta 'agree on joint cooperation'

    Turkey, Libya, Malta 'agree on joint cooperation'
Recommended
Erdoğan announces resumption of Turkey energy search in eastern Med

Erdoğan announces resumption of Turkey energy search in eastern Med
Turkish health minister calls on public to stay alert to virus

Turkish health minister calls on public to stay alert to virus
More than 54,000 people under COVID-19 quarantine: Ministry

More than 54,000 people under COVID-19 quarantine: Ministry
No need to withdraw from Istanbul Convention, says parliament speaker

No need to withdraw from Istanbul Convention, says parliament speaker
Turkish, EU top diplomats discuss rising tension in east Med

Turkish, EU top diplomats discuss rising tension in east Med
Turkey, Libya, Malta agree on joint cooperation

Turkey, Libya, Malta 'agree on joint cooperation'
WORLD Ex-Saudi intelligence official alleges Riyadh sent hit squad to kill him

Ex-Saudi intelligence official alleges Riyadh sent hit squad to kill him

A former top-ranking Saudi intelligence official living in exile in Canada alleged in a lawsuit filed in a U.S. court on Aug. 6 that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a team to kill him in 2018 but the effort was foiled by Canadian authorities.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank halves open market liquidity limits

Turkish Central Bank halves open market liquidity limits

Liquidity limits offered to primary dealers as part of open market operations will be cut to half of their current limits, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Aug. 7.
SPORTS Başakşehir knocked out of Europa League

Başakşehir knocked out of Europa League

Newly crowned Turkish Süper Lig champion Başakşehir’s delayed European campaign ended on Aug. 5 when it lost 3-0 at Copenhagen in a Europa League round of 16 game.