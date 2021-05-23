Turkey condoles with Nigeria over deadly military plane crash

  • May 23 2021 10:25:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey on May 22 extended condolences to Nigeria over the loss of lives in a military plane crash.

"We learned with great sorrow that a Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashed due to the weather conditions in Kaduna State of Nigeria on 21 May 2021 and 11 people, including Nigerian Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, lost their lives," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We share the sorrow of the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Nigeria and extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident," the statement added.

