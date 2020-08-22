Turkey condoles with Haiti over ship accident

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey on Aug. 21 extended condolences to Haiti over a recent deadly shipwreck off the Haitian coast.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of several lives lost in Haiti on Aug. 20, 2020, as a result of a shipwreck due to adverse weather conditions,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We convey our condolences to the people and the Government of Haiti as well as to the relatives of those who lost their lives, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

At least 17 people, including women and children, died when the sailing boat they were on sank between Tortuga island and Saint-Louis-du-Nord port on Wednesday.

Shipwrecks are common off the coast of Haiti. The boats are usually of poor quality and overloaded.