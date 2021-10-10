Turkey condoles with Democratic Republic of Congo after deadly boat disaster

  • October 10 2021 10:25:43

Turkey condoles with Democratic Republic of Congo after deadly boat disaster

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey condoles with Democratic Republic of Congo after deadly boat disaster

Turkey expressed its condolences to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Oct. 9 over a deadly boat disaster in the country's northern Bumba region.

"We have received the news with deep sorrow that many people have lost their lives and have gone missing in a boat disaster while crossing the Congo River in the Bumba region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the deadly accident.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the disaster and to the friendly Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo," it added.

Dozens of people are dead or missing after nine canoes sank this week in the Central African country, local media have reported.

SPORTS Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe

    Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe

  2. Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Road Transport Corridor begins operation

    Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Road Transport Corridor begins operation

  3. Turkey-EU ties little better than past year: Rapporteur

    Turkey-EU ties little better than past year: Rapporteur

  4. Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

    Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

  5. Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

    Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move
Recommended
Turkey-EU ties little better than past year: Rapporteur

Turkey-EU ties little better than past year: Rapporteur
Turkey accuses US of not telling truth to Congress, people on Syria

Turkey accuses US of not telling truth to Congress, people on Syria
Turkish foreign minister meets businesspeople in Ukraine

Turkish foreign minister meets businesspeople in Ukraine
Turkey condemns heinous terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Turkey condemns 'heinous' terrorist attack in Afghanistan
EU ties with Turkey greatly improved over last year: Borrell

EU ties with Turkey 'greatly improved' over last year: Borrell
Ankara warns Athens against arms race

Ankara warns Athens against arms race
WORLD Lebanon in blackout as power stations run out of fuel

Lebanon in blackout as power stations run out of fuel

Lebanon was plunged into a total blackout on Oct. 9 after two main power stations went offline because they ran out of fuel, the state electricity corporation said.
ECONOMY OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Oct. 8 as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries.
SPORTS Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas on Oct. 10 won the Turkish Grand Prix as Max Verstappen reclaimed the championship lead.