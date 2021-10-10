Turkey condoles with Democratic Republic of Congo after deadly boat disaster

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey expressed its condolences to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Oct. 9 over a deadly boat disaster in the country's northern Bumba region.

"We have received the news with deep sorrow that many people have lost their lives and have gone missing in a boat disaster while crossing the Congo River in the Bumba region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the deadly accident.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the disaster and to the friendly Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo," it added.

Dozens of people are dead or missing after nine canoes sank this week in the Central African country, local media have reported.