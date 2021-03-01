Turkey condemns use of force on civilians in Myanmar

  • March 01 2021 08:50:00

Turkey condemns use of force on civilians in Myanmar

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey condemns use of force on civilians in Myanmar

Turkey on Feb. 28 condemned the Myanmar military junta's disproportionate use of force on peaceful protesters causing the loss of many civilian lives. 

“We observe with deep concern that the stability in Myanmar is deteriorating after the coup d'etat on 1 February 2021,” the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

“We call for the necessary steps to be taken for the restoration of democracy without delay for the maintenance of peace and stability in the country and the immediate cessation of violence against the peaceful protesters,” the ministry added.

Earlier, The U.N. Human Rights Office also condemned the escalation of violence against anti-coup protesters in Myanmar, and said it has credible information that the use of force in the country left at least 18 people dead and more than 30 others wounded.

According to witnesses and local media, anti-coup demonstrators were met with tear gas, rubber bullets, and stun grenades as police and soldiers intensified a crackdown on a campaign against the recent military coup in the Southeast Asian country.

Myanmar has seen large protests since the military declared a state of emergency on Feb. 1 after detaining Aung San Suu Kyi and senior members of the then-ruling National League for Democracy (NLD).

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey readying to move to normalization phase

    Turkey readying to move to normalization phase

  2. Norway's sovereign fund invests $812 million in Turkey

    Norway's sovereign fund invests $812 million in Turkey

  3. Turkey cannot be excluded from Eastern Mediterranean, says former Greek diplomat

    Turkey cannot be excluded from Eastern Mediterranean, says former Greek diplomat

  4. Turkey summons Iranian envoy over disturbing remarks by Iran’s Baghdad ambassador

    Turkey summons Iranian envoy over disturbing remarks by Iran’s Baghdad ambassador

  5. Turkish army ready to fight ISIL, but US should cut support to YPG: Akar

    Turkish army ready to fight ISIL, but US should cut support to YPG: Akar
Recommended
Renewed EU-Turkey ties in our mutual best interest: Italian envoy

Renewed EU-Turkey ties in our mutual best interest: Italian envoy
Turkey summons Iranian envoy over disturbing remarks by Iran’s Baghdad ambassador

Turkey summons Iranian envoy over disturbing remarks by Iran’s Baghdad ambassador
Turkish army ready to fight ISIL, but US should cut support to YPG: Akar

Turkish army ready to fight ISIL, but US should cut support to YPG: Akar
Turkey to continue struggle to eradicate terror: Communications director

Turkey to continue struggle to eradicate terror: Communications director
Turkey cannot be excluded from Eastern Mediterranean, says former Greek diplomat

Turkey cannot be excluded from Eastern Mediterranean, says former Greek diplomat
NATO hails Turkeys infantry commandos

NATO hails Turkey's infantry commandos
WORLD Azerbaijan warns Armenia against illegal force deployments

Azerbaijan warns Armenia against 'illegal' force deployments

Azerbaijan on Feb. 28 warned Armenia not to deploy new troops to its territories.
ECONOMY Turkey’s most technologically advanced brands unveiled

Turkey’s most technologically advanced brands unveiled

Data analytics company NielsenIQ Turkey has identified Turkey’s most technological brands in 26 categories by conducting online surveys.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Trabzonspor to stay in title race

Fenerbahçe beat Trabzonspor to stay in title race

Fenerbahçe on Feb. 28defeated Trabzonspor 1-0 in their Turkish Süper Lig match to keep the title race alive.