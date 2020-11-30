Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey on Nov. 29 condemned the terrorist attack in central Afghanistan that killed at least 30 people, including both soldiers and civilians.

"We are saddened to receive the news that many people, mostly security personnel have lost their lives and many were injured in today’s (29th November) terrorist attack in Ghazni province of Afghanistan," the Foreign Ministry said in

a statement.

The ministry wished Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and swift recovery to the injured.

"We reiterate our call for a comprehensive and immediate cease-fire for the success of the peace efforts," the statement added.

Earlier, Afghan officials confirmed two back-to-back suicide attacks in central Afghanistan.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for either attack.



