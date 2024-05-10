Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

ANKARA
Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

The parliament's digital media commission head has issued a warning to X, formerly Twitter, urging the social media platform to establish a representative office in Türkiye.

"We say, whatever conditions and norms you comply with in Berlin and England, we want them to fulfill these conditions in Türkiye as well," Hüseyin Yayman told private broadcaster CNN Türk.

Yayman highlighted the commission's previous attempts to engage with X officials regarding the platform's algorithms designed to protect young people, children and families. However, the discussions were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They're getting around the law," Yayman criticized, emphasizing the need for X to establish a physical presence in Türkiye.

The call for action comes after Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu last month disclosed the government's contemplation of bandwidth throttling measures against X due to its failure to appoint a local representative.

The government imposed an administrative fine of 40 million Turkish Liras ($1.22 million) on X for its non-compliance with the requirement to appoint a representative. Subsequently, an advertising ban was enforced, restricting the platform from accepting advertisements from Turkish advertisers. Instead, X is permitted to display ads sourced solely from international entities to its Turkish user base.

Bandwidth throttling, a punitive measure under consideration, involves deliberately slowing down access to a website, regardless of the user's internet speed.

parliamentary,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel strikes Gaza as more Rafah evacuations ordered

Israel strikes Gaza as more Rafah evacuations ordered
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel strikes Gaza as more Rafah evacuations ordered

    Israel strikes Gaza as more Rafah evacuations ordered

  2. N Korea to deploy new multiple rocket launcher this year

    N Korea to deploy new multiple rocket launcher this year

  3. First 'extreme' solar storm in 20 years brings spectacular auroras

    First 'extreme' solar storm in 20 years brings spectacular auroras

  4. Türkiye welcomes UN votes in favor of Palestinian membership

    Türkiye welcomes UN votes in favor of Palestinian membership

  5. Ukraine vows to quash surprise Russian offensive

    Ukraine vows to quash surprise Russian offensive
Recommended
Justice Ministry unveils four-year strategy plan

Justice Ministry unveils four-year strategy plan
Türkiyes 1st museum devoted to motherhood opens in Ankara

Türkiye's 1st museum devoted to motherhood opens in Ankara
Student bags science award for inventing dog-repellent shoes

Student bags science award for inventing dog-repellent shoes
New health appointment protocol set to combat no-shows

New health appointment protocol set to combat no-shows
Millenia-old Hittite tablets interpreted with AI

Millenia-old Hittite tablets interpreted with AI
Fidan holds talks with UAE president on Gaza

Fidan holds talks with UAE president on Gaza
WORLD Israel strikes Gaza as more Rafah evacuations ordered

Israel strikes Gaza as more Rafah evacuations ordered

Israeli strikes on Saturday hit parts of Gaza including Rafah where Israel expanded an evacuation order and the UN warned of "epic" disaster if an outright invasion of the crowded city occurs.
ECONOMY Türkiye eyes drawing more tourists from Middle East

Türkiye eyes drawing more tourists from Middle East

More than 100 Turkish hoteliers and tourism agencies flocked to the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai this week as Türkiye seeks to attract more holidaymakers from the Middle Eastern countries.
SPORTS Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

One of Malaysia's top football clubs has pulled out of Friday's season-opening Charity Shield after a spate of assaults, including an acid attack, on players in the country.

﻿