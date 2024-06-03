Young girl wins worldwide piano competition with unique learning method

Young girl wins worldwide piano competition with unique learning method

KAYSERI
Young girl wins worldwide piano competition with unique learning method

A seven-year-old girl has made headlines by winning first place in the World Classical Music Awards, thanks to a unique piano learning method.

Rüya Sarıca began playing the piano at the age of five using colored beans to identify notes, a technique devised by her music teacher, Tuğba Tezcan.

Rüya, inspired by her older sister who also played the piano, wanted to learn the instrument despite being unable to read or write.

Tezcan glued different colored beans to the piano keys, each representing a different note, to help Rüya learn.

“I started with beans but stopped using them once I reached a certain level,” Rüya said. “Anyone can play an instrument— it is simple after you learn it.”

Her progress was swift and remarkable. After mastering the basics, Rüya no longer needed the beans.

She submitted a video performance to the World Classical Music Awards and triumphed over more than 1 million contestants from 54 cities across 15 countries, earning the gold award in March.

Following her victory, Rüya was invited to compete in the IPC International Piano Competition in Istanbul, set to take place on June 9.

Tezcan praised Rüya’s extraordinary talent and stated, “Starting piano education at a young age significantly boosts children’s brain development. Using colors to teach notes makes learning easier.”

Highlighting the importance of early musical education, Tezcan said, “Rüya’s self-confidence has soared. She performs above her age and consistently wins competitions.”

“The IPC will be her toughest challenge yet, but I believe she will shine.”

Child,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit

Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit

    Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit

  2. Permanent decline in inflation coming: Şimşek

    Permanent decline in inflation coming: Şimşek

  3. Iran's acting FM visits Lebanon to coordinate against Israel

    Iran's acting FM visits Lebanon to coordinate against Israel

  4. Rerun elections yield new results in four constituencies

    Rerun elections yield new results in four constituencies

  5. Ankara probes attack on Turkish reporter in US

    Ankara probes attack on Turkish reporter in US
Recommended
Bus ticket prices surpass airfares amid Eid, summer holidays

Bus ticket prices surpass airfares amid Eid, summer holidays
Mersin football field offers stunning backdrop for amateur matches

Mersin football field offers stunning backdrop for amateur matches
Antalya students use AI to raise sustainable tourism awareness

Antalya students use AI to raise sustainable tourism awareness
British father-son embark on cycling tour for quake survivors

British father-son embark on cycling tour for quake survivors
Burdur dialysis center shuts after patients get severely ill

Burdur dialysis center shuts after patients get severely ill
German pilots tour Türkiye in sporty planes

German pilots tour Türkiye in sporty planes
WORLD Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit

Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in the Philippines on Monday in a rare Asian trip to urge regional leaders to attend a Swiss-organized global peace summit on the war in Ukraine that he accuses Russia, with China’s help, of trying to undermine.
ECONOMY Permanent decline in inflation coming: Şimşek

Permanent decline in inflation coming: Şimşek

“The worst is over!… The transition period in the fight against inflation is completed and we are entering disinflation,” Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek wrote on X, commenting on the latest inflation figures.
SPORTS Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho was unveiled as the new coach of Fenerbahçe on June 2 night, tasked with winning the club a first league title since 2014 after six runner-up finishes.
﻿