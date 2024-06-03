Young girl wins worldwide piano competition with unique learning method

KAYSERI

A seven-year-old girl has made headlines by winning first place in the World Classical Music Awards, thanks to a unique piano learning method.

Rüya Sarıca began playing the piano at the age of five using colored beans to identify notes, a technique devised by her music teacher, Tuğba Tezcan.

Rüya, inspired by her older sister who also played the piano, wanted to learn the instrument despite being unable to read or write.

Tezcan glued different colored beans to the piano keys, each representing a different note, to help Rüya learn.

“I started with beans but stopped using them once I reached a certain level,” Rüya said. “Anyone can play an instrument— it is simple after you learn it.”

Her progress was swift and remarkable. After mastering the basics, Rüya no longer needed the beans.

She submitted a video performance to the World Classical Music Awards and triumphed over more than 1 million contestants from 54 cities across 15 countries, earning the gold award in March.

Following her victory, Rüya was invited to compete in the IPC International Piano Competition in Istanbul, set to take place on June 9.

Tezcan praised Rüya’s extraordinary talent and stated, “Starting piano education at a young age significantly boosts children’s brain development. Using colors to teach notes makes learning easier.”

Highlighting the importance of early musical education, Tezcan said, “Rüya’s self-confidence has soared. She performs above her age and consistently wins competitions.”

“The IPC will be her toughest challenge yet, but I believe she will shine.”