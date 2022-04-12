Turkey condemns Israel over killing of Palestinian woman

  April 12 2022

ANKARA
Turkey has strongly condemned the killing of a civilian Palestinian woman at the hands of the Israeli security forces in Bethlehem and called on Israeli authorities to launch an impartial probe into the incident.

“We strongly condemn that a civilian Palestinian woman, Ghada Sabateen, although she posed no threat to them, was shot to death without any warning by the Israeli security forces in the town of Husan in Bethlehem in the West Bank,” read a written statement by the Foreign Ministry late April 11.

“We call on the Israeli authorities to investigate the incident impartially and thoroughly, bring those responsible to justice as soon as possible and take the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such inhumane actions,” it said.

Turkey and Israel are in the process of normalization of ties with expectations that Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay a visit to Israel in the coming weeks.

