Turkey condemns deadly terror attack in Afghanistan

  • March 20 2020 16:56:07

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency
Turkey on March 20 condemned a terrorist attack in Afghanistan that killed dozens of Afghan security forces.

“We are saddened to receive the news that this morning's terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Zabul, Afghanistan resulted in loss of lives of many Afghan security forces,” said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

“We strongly condemn this terrorist attack and wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded, and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan,” the statement read.

“On this occasion, we reiterate that nothing can be achieved by means of violence and call on all parties to end violence to create a proper ground for intra-Afghan negotiations,” the statement added.

Earlier on March 20, the Taliban insurgents killed at least 24 Afghan security forces in an overnight raid on a joint police and army station in the southern Zabul province, Atta Jan, a provincial assembly member, told Anadolu Agency.

The attack came amid a relative reduction in violence in line with the rejuvenated yet fragile peace process.

 

