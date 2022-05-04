Turkey condemns attack on AU base in Somalia

ANKARA

Turkey “strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack” on May 3 targeting the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia base in Middle Shabelle, Somalia, in which many Burundian troops lost their lives and were injured.

“We extend our condolences to the friendly government of Burundi and brotherly government of Somalia for those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Turkey will continue to stand by Somalia in its fight against terrorism, it added.

A group of Al-Shabaab members attacked the African Union troop camp, triggering a fierce firefight that killed an unknown number of Burundian peacekeepers.

Al-Shabaab claimed the killing of 173 African Union soldiers and said it had taken control of the camp.

The group has been waging a deadly insurgency against Somalia’s central government for more than a decade.

The AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), comprising troops from Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda, replaced the previous AMISOM peacekeeping force on April 1.