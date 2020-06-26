Turkey committed to stand by Sudan: Çavuşoğlu

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey is committed to stand by the people and the government of Sudan in the transition process, the country’s top diplomat said in a virtual conference on June 25.

Speaking at the Sudan Partnership Conference, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu expressed support for the transition of the country as well as its reintegration to the global economy.

“It has been almost a year since the signing of the Constitutional Declaration of Sudan. I had the privilege to witness this historic event,” Çavuşoğlu said.

He said the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has created additional responsibilities.

Çavuşoğlu underlined that a smooth transition requires structural economic reforms, and added: “Sudan has what it takes for development and prosperity. Once mobilized, its rich natural and human resources, as well as agriculture capacity could create rapid growth. This is where international support can make a difference.”

He said that the lifting of sanctions also would help Sudan integrate itself into the global economy.

Çavuşoğlu noted that Turkey provided economic aid to Sudan for development projects as well as delivered medical supplies during the pandemic.

"Turkey provided Sudan with more than $9 million for development projects and humanitarian aid in 2019, and $6.5 million Dollars in 2020," he said, adding: “We will continue our ongoing projects in various fields from agriculture to education, from health care to banking."

“In response to the call of this conference, we will make additional cash and project-based donations,” the foreign minister said.

Çavuşoğlu said that Turkey is ready to streamline their support in line with the priorities of the Sudanese government.

Sudan is being led by a transitional government after a coup in April 2019, which overthrew longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir, following months of deadly protests.