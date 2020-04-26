Turkey commemorates Çanakkale War martyrs

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's president on April 25 commemorated martyrs of the Çanakkale Land Battles on its 105th anniversary.

“Throughout our history, our aim has always been to maintain our independence and establish peace. Despite all the difficulties and troubles, we are determined to continue this struggle until we substitute peace, tranquility and human values to war, terror, violence,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement.

Praising the martyrs and veterans for their heroism, he called for global peace.

“We reiterate our call for peace to the whole world on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Çanakkale Land Battles," Erdoğan said.

The president also commemorated all the heroes, especially Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who demonstrated great strength in Çanakkale.

Defense Ministry also commemorated the martyrs of the Çanakkale Land Battles.

"On the 105th anniversary of the Canakkale Land Battles, where Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his fellow soldiers put up a great fight, we commemorate our precious martyrs who made Çanakkale impassable and our war veterans,” said the ministry on Twitter.

Tens of thousands of soldiers died in one of the world's most ferocious battles 105 years ago in Ottoman Turkey during World War I.

The battle stretched from April 25, 1915, to Jan. 9, 1916.