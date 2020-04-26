Turkey commemorates Çanakkale War martyrs

  • April 26 2020 11:44:59

Turkey commemorates Çanakkale War martyrs

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey commemorates Çanakkale War martyrs

Turkey's president on April 25 commemorated martyrs of the Çanakkale Land Battles on its 105th anniversary.

“Throughout our history, our aim has always been to maintain our independence and establish peace. Despite all the difficulties and troubles, we are determined to continue this struggle until we substitute peace, tranquility and human values to war, terror, violence,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement.

Praising the martyrs and veterans for their heroism, he called for global peace.

“We reiterate our call for peace to the whole world on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Çanakkale Land Battles," Erdoğan said.

The president also commemorated all the heroes, especially Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who demonstrated great strength in Çanakkale.

Defense Ministry also commemorated the martyrs of the Çanakkale Land Battles.

"On the 105th anniversary of the Canakkale Land Battles, where Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his fellow soldiers put up a great fight, we commemorate our precious martyrs who made Çanakkale impassable and our war veterans,” said the ministry on Twitter.

Tens of thousands of soldiers died in one of the world's most ferocious battles 105 years ago in Ottoman Turkey during World War I.

The battle stretched from April 25, 1915, to Jan. 9, 1916.

Gallipoli,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,706 with 107,773 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,706 with 107,773 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Turkish model proves effective in COVID-19 treatment

Turkish model proves effective in COVID-19 treatment
Daughter thanks Turkey for bringing virus patient dad

Daughter thanks Turkey for bringing virus patient dad
Fener Greek Patriarch offers Ramadan greetings

Fener Greek Patriarch offers Ramadan greetings
Beating coronavirus, Turkish woman births healthy baby

Beating coronavirus, Turkish woman births healthy baby
Need for social state to grow in post-pandemic world: Main opposition CHP

Need for social state to grow in post-pandemic world: Main opposition CHP
Turkish Red Crescent sends virus aid to Georgia

Turkish Red Crescent sends virus aid to Georgia
Curfew imposed on senior citizens may be eased

Curfew imposed on senior citizens may be eased
WORLD White House considering replacing HHS chief Azar: Reports

White House considering replacing HHS chief Azar: Reports

President Donald Trump's administration is considering replacing its secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, because of early missteps in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal and Politico reported on April 25.
ECONOMY April manufacturing capacity use at 61.6%

April manufacturing capacity use at 61.6%

Turkey's manufacturing industry used 61.6% of its capacity in April, the country's Central Bank said on April 24. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 