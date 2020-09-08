Turkey captures senior ISIL member

  September 08 2020

DİYARBAKIR-Anadolu Agency
A senior member of the ISIL terrorist organization has been arrested in southeastern Turkey, security sources said on Sept. 8.

Nihat Turan, said to be in charge of the terror group's operations in the southeastern Diyarbakır province, was arrested by Turkish police teams in the province's Kayapınar district, said the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turan was wanted by authorities and was previously sentenced in absentia to six years and three months in jail, the sources added. 

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare ISIL as a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times. The terror group has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more. 

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

