Turkey can include Ukrainian students in its education system

  • March 03 2022 07:00:00

Turkey can include Ukrainian students in its education system

ISTANBUL
Turkey can include Ukrainian students in its education system

As the Russian offensive in Ukraine continues at full speed, Turkey’s education minister has left a door open for Ukrainian students who are forced to flee the country.

Speaking to Hande Atılgan from daily Milliyet during a press meeting held in Ankara, Mahmut Özer said that Turkey has the capacity to include Ukrainian students in its education system.

“There are more than 4 million Syrians in Turkey. There are 6 million students coming from other countries. Turkey has the capacity to do this,” the minister said, comparing his country with Finland, which he claims has between 450,000 and 500,000 students.

Özer emphasized that Turkey has the organizational capability to include Ukrainian students in the education system by setting up a program immediately.

According to the European Union, around 600,000 people have left the country since the start of the invasion, most of them children of educational age.

Refugees,

WORLD Mass blackouts reported across parts of Taiwan

Mass blackouts reported across parts of Taiwan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan calls on EU to show same sensitivity for Turkey’s membership

    Erdoğan calls on EU to show same sensitivity for Turkey’s membership

  2. Istanbul to witness snowfall again this week

    Istanbul to witness snowfall again this week

  3. No plans to impose sanctions against Russia: Spokesperson

    No plans to impose sanctions against Russia: Spokesperson

  4. Fighting rages in Ukraine as Russian troops claim city

    Fighting rages in Ukraine as Russian troops claim city

  5. Volunteers in hurry at Ukraine Embassy in Ankara

    Volunteers in hurry at Ukraine Embassy in Ankara
Recommended
Turkey relaxes mask mandate amid drop in COVID-19 cases

Turkey relaxes mask mandate amid drop in COVID-19 cases
Scientists to find cause of dead dolphins washing up on Istanbul shores

Scientists to find cause of dead dolphins washing up on Istanbul shores
‘Snow screen fest’ starts in Turkey’s east in legend’s memory

‘Snow screen fest’ starts in Turkey’s east in legend’s memory
Eurovision winner takes refuge in Turkey after forced to flee Ukraine

Eurovision winner takes refuge in Turkey after forced to flee Ukraine
Some 7,900 skied at Uludağ in one day

Some 7,900 skied at Uludağ in one day
US network apologizes after showing Istanbul as Greek

US network apologizes after showing Istanbul as Greek
Expert warns of Asian tiger mosquito invasion for summer

Expert warns of Asian tiger mosquito invasion for summer
WORLD Mass blackouts reported across parts of Taiwan

Mass blackouts reported across parts of Taiwan

Power failures were reported in many parts of Taiwan on March 3 following what the presidential office said was "an incident" at a power plant.
ECONOMY Government to take holistic approach to fight inflation: Ministry

Government to take holistic approach to fight inflation: Ministry

The Turkish governmental agencies and departments will take measures against unfair pricing and inefficiency to fight the acceleration in the consumer price index, according to a ministerial statement.
SPORTS Abramovich selling Chelsea in fallout from Russia’s invasion

Abramovich selling Chelsea in fallout from Russia’s invasion

Faced with the threat of financial sanctions targeting Russians, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announced on March 2 he is trying to sell the Premier League club that became trophy-winning machine thanks to his lavish investment.