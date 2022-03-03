Turkey can include Ukrainian students in its education system

ISTANBUL

As the Russian offensive in Ukraine continues at full speed, Turkey’s education minister has left a door open for Ukrainian students who are forced to flee the country.

Speaking to Hande Atılgan from daily Milliyet during a press meeting held in Ankara, Mahmut Özer said that Turkey has the capacity to include Ukrainian students in its education system.

“There are more than 4 million Syrians in Turkey. There are 6 million students coming from other countries. Turkey has the capacity to do this,” the minister said, comparing his country with Finland, which he claims has between 450,000 and 500,000 students.

Özer emphasized that Turkey has the organizational capability to include Ukrainian students in the education system by setting up a program immediately.

According to the European Union, around 600,000 people have left the country since the start of the invasion, most of them children of educational age.