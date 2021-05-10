Turkey calls on world to stop Israeli aggression in Jerusalem

  • May 10 2021 11:10:00

Turkey calls on world to stop Israeli aggression in Jerusalem

ANKARA
Turkey calls on world to stop Israeli aggression in Jerusalem

Turkey has called on the world to act to stop the Israeli violence against the Palestinians in Jerusalem and informed that its initiatives would continue to this end as hundreds of Palestinians were injured in fresh attacks on May 10.

“The world must act to stop this never-ending Israeli aggression against unarmed civilians in their own land,” İbrahim Kalın, spokesman and chief foreign policy advisor to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, tweeted on May 10.

Israel must stop attacking Palestinians in Jerusalem and prevent the occupiers/settlers from entering the Holy Mosque. Israel bears sole responsibility for any violence,” he said.

Kalın informed that Turkey’s initiatives would continue at all levels with the instruction of Erdoğan in a bid to put an end to the Israeli violence against the Palestinians.

Since the start of the tension in Jerusalem after the Israeli forces attacked Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Turkey has become one of the loudest nations slamming Tel Aviv’s aggression. Turkey and Israel have no ambassadors in each other’s capitals since 2018 after Ankara lashed out at Tel Aviv for killing dozens of Palestinians in protest of the United States’ decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

Violence erupts at al-Aqsa mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day
Violence erupts at al-Aqsa mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu slammed the continued aggression by the Israeli forces against the Palestinians.

“Israel’s violence in the Al-Aqsa Mosque against innocent people does not end. Those who do not speak out against this atrocity should not talk about Middle East Peace Process,” Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

“We will continue to be the voice of our Palestinian brothers and sisters and defend their rights,” he added.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, for his part, slammed the Israeli attacks against the Palestinian groups in Jerusalem.

“To the Islamic world, we say: It’s time to stop Israel’s heinous and cruel attacks! To humanity, we say: It’s time to put this apartheid state in its place! That is our historic and human responsibility,” he said on Twitter.

“We will keep fighting this oppressive order even if we are left all alone!” he added.

Palestine,

TURKEY Top court receives over 300,000 applications over rights violation

Top court receives over 300,000 applications over rights violation
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey aims to have quarter of inner-city commutes by bicycle

    Turkey aims to have quarter of inner-city commutes by bicycle

  2. Experts warn against 'rushing normalization'

    Experts warn against 'rushing normalization'

  3. Turkey may not host CL final after UK red list move

    Turkey may not host CL final after UK red list move

  4. Turkey determined to join EU despite obstacles: Erdoğan

    Turkey determined to join EU despite obstacles: Erdoğan

  5. 150,000 Syrians granted Turkish citizenship: CHP

    150,000 Syrians granted Turkish citizenship: CHP
Recommended
FM Çavuşoğlu to visit Saudi Arabia

FM Çavuşoğlu to visit Saudi Arabia
FM Çavuşoğlu speaks to Hungarian, Serbian counterparts

FM Çavuşoğlu speaks to Hungarian, Serbian counterparts
Turkey deeply saddened over deadly blast at Kabul school

Turkey 'deeply saddened' over deadly blast at Kabul school

Turkey determined to join EU despite obstacles: Erdoğan

Turkey determined to join EU despite obstacles: Erdoğan
Turkey condemns Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa, urges world to take action

Turkey condemns Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa, urges world to take action
Turkey, Egypt might have meeting at minister level: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey, Egypt might have meeting at minister level: FM Çavuşoğlu

WORLD Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

Afghanistan’s Taliban on May 10 announced a three-day cease-fire for the Eid-al-Fitr holiday this week marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
ECONOMY Turkeys unemployment rate at 13.1 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate at 13.1 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate read 13.1 percent in March, down 0.1 percentage point month-on-month, the country's statistical authority announced on May 10.
SPORTS Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

The 2021 Ziraat Turkish Cup final will be held with fans back in the stadium at one-thirds of the total seating capacity, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on May 9.