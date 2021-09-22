Turkey calls on Libya to stick to road map for elections

  • September 22 2021 16:17:51

ANKARA
The decision of the Libyan House of Representatives to withdraw the vote of confidence given to the National Unity Government at the session held in Tobruk on Sept. 21 will not contribute to the stability and transition process of Libya, the Foreign Ministry said.

In a written statement, the ministry emphasized that it is important that the National Unity Government remain at work with full authority until the elections, as foreseen in the road map, in order to organize the elections on the foreseen date, to manage the transition process well and to preserve the calm environment in the country.

“At the current critical stage, it is beneficial for all parties in Libya to set aside their self-interest struggles and vicious legitimacy debates and focus on Libya’s priorities responsibly,“ the ministry said.

