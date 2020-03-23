Turkey brings in more stringent virus measures as death toll rises to 30

  • March 23 2020 13:19:00

Turkey brings in more stringent virus measures as death toll rises to 30

ANKARA
Turkey brings in more stringent virus measures as death toll rises to 30

İHA Photo

The Turkish government has been extending its measures against the novel coronavirus outbreak, from suspended flights and limited work hours to more stringent disinfection works, as the death toll increased to 30 on March 22 with a total of 1,236 cases.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said late on March 22 that the death toll from coronavirus increased by nine to 30, and the number of confirmed cases rose by 289. The number of confirmed cases reached 1,236 as of March 22 evening.

Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Turkey, 289 new cases: Health Minister
Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Turkey, 289 new cases: Health Minister

Koca said that a total of 20,345 tests to detect the coronavirus cases had been carried out.

On March 11, Turkey became the last major economy to report a case of the coronavirus.

The Turkish government has been implementing strict measures since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, from flight bans to schools temporarily closing.

Turkish Airlines halts all int’l flights, except five destinations

Turkish Airlines will halt all its international flights as of March 27, except those to Hong Kong, Moscow, Ethiopia, New York, and Washington, its CEO said on March 22.

Cargo flights and domestic flights will continue, CEO Bilal Ekşi wrote on Twitter.

Turkish Airlines halting all int’l flights except 5 routes
Turkish Airlines halting all int’l flights except 5 routes

The carrier was not using 85 percent of its planes, its board chairman said earlier on March 22.

Turkish Airlines also suspended its services for passengers aged 65 or above as part of coronavirus measures of the country.

The flight ban includes the following countries: Angola, Austria, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Cameroon, Canada, Chad, Czechia, China, Colombia, Djibouti, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Finland, France, Germany, Guatemala, Georgia, Hungary, India, Italy, Iraq, Iran, Ireland, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Montenegro, Mongolia, Morocco, Moldova, Mauritania, Nepal, Niger, Norway, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Oman, the Philippines, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkish Cyprus, Taiwan, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, United Arab Emirates, the U.K., and Ukraine.

Remote working for civil servants, limited work hours for banks

Turkey is also allowing civil servants to work from home and in shifts as part of coronavirus measures, according to a presidential decree published on the Official Gazette on March 22.

The flexible work arrangements apply to employees of public institutions and organizations, the decree read.

Civil servants work remotely amid COVID-19
Civil servants work remotely amid COVID-19

The decision for state workers, who were previously being considered for administrative leave, will be valid until a new one is made, it added.

The Banks Association of Turkey (TBB) also decided to limit the work hours of bank employees.

According to the decision, which was sent as an advice to all banks, bank employees will now work from 12:00 p.m. (0900GMT) to 05:00 p.m. (1500GMT).

Many banks abided by the TBB’s decision, limiting their work hours, including Garanti BBVA, Türkiye İş Bankası and Yapı Kredi Bankası.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Turkey, 289 new cases: Health Minister

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Turkey, 289 new cases: Health Minister

  2. Turkish Airlines halting all int’l flights except 5 routes

    Turkish Airlines halting all int’l flights except 5 routes

  3. ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

    ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

  4. Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens older than 65

    Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens older than 65

  5. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’
Recommended
People defy calls for staying at home

People defy calls for staying at home
Five mayors in southeastern Turkey detained over alleged terror links

Five mayors in southeastern Turkey detained over alleged terror links
Civil servants work remotely amid COVID-19

Civil servants work remotely amid COVID-19
Two PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq

Two PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Iraq
Turkey assures Palestine of help to fight coronavirus

Turkey assures Palestine of help to fight coronavirus
FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey cannot host any more refugees

FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey cannot host any more refugees
WORLD Latest on the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 14,000

Latest on the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 14,000

More countries imposed lockdown measures as coronavirus cases across the globe ballooned, led by a sharp rise in infections in Europe. Italy banned travel within the country, nearly one in three Americans were ordered to stay home and New Zealand said it will move to its highest alert level imposing self-isolation. 
ECONOMY Turkish Cargo to open route to Austrian industrial city

Turkish Cargo to open route to Austrian industrial city

The Istanbul-based Turkish Cargo, a division of national flag-carrier Turkish Airlines (THY), will launch direct freighter flights to the Austrian industrial city of Linz, the company announced on March 23.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko players show signs of virus

Fenerbahçe Beko players show signs of virus

Players and staff of Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko basketball team have been showing coronavirus symptoms, the club announced on March 21.