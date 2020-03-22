Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Turkey, 289 new cases: Health Minister

  • March 22 2020 22:12:00

ISTANBUL
The death toll in Turkey due to coronavirus rose to 30, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said late on March 22, after nine patients died of the highly contagious respiratory illness.

Koca said on Twitter that 20.345 tests had been conducted so far, 1.236 of which came back positive.

"We are losing new lives. The number of cases is increasing. But it should not be forgotten that we made as many tests as possible. With every patient under treatment, we are preventing the epidemic," Koca said.

The minister also urged people to stay at home.

“Let's not take risks. Life fits in home.,” he said.

