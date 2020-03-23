Civil servants work remotely amid COVID-19

  • March 23 2020 10:20:54

ANKARA
Turkey is allowing civil servants to work from home and in shifts as part of measures to address the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to an announcement published on March 22 in the Official Gazette.

The flexible work arrangements apply to employees of public institutions and organizations, said the statement.

The decision for state workers, who were previously being considered for administrative leave, will be valid until a new one is made, it added.

Turkey's death toll from coronavirus increased by nine to 30 late on March 22 as the number of confirmed cases rose by 289 to 1,256, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

He said a total of 20,345 tests had been carried out.

