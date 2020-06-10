Turkey brings back over 300 citizens from Canada

  • June 10 2020 09:14:32

Turkey brings back over 300 citizens from Canada

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey brings back over 300 citizens from Canada

Turkey on June 9 brought back 301 citizens stranded in Canada due to the coronavirus lockdown as part of the country's ongoing evacuation efforts.

A Turkish Airlines flight conducted the fourth repatriation flight from Canada.

The plane from Toronto Pearson International Airport safely landed at Istanbul Airport at 12.25 p.m. local time (0925GMT).

The citizens were carried to the terminal by buses, and their temperatures were taken there.

Observing the social distancing rules, the passengers filled special information forms, and after passing passport controls, they received their luggage and left the airport.

The Turkish nationals extended their gratitude to the Foreign Ministry and Consulate General in Canada for their support in evacuation.

National flag carrier Turkish Airlines carried out the first evacuation flight from Canada on April 8, and the second flight on April 22, bringing back 484 Turkish citizens.

On June 4, it carried out the third flight to Canada, and evacuated Turkish citizens, including 349 adults and 15 infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eases stay-at-home measures for over-65s, under-18s

    Turkey eases stay-at-home measures for over-65s, under-18s

  2. Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media

    Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media

  3. Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

    Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

  4. Public’s complacency over virus causes worries

    Public’s complacency over virus causes worries

  5. Turkey, Russia should renew dialogue on Libya

    Turkey, Russia should renew dialogue on Libya
Recommended
Turkey provided support to 125 countries in struggle against COVID-19: FM

Turkey provided support to 125 countries in struggle against COVID-19: FM
Turkey-trained female Afghan cop gets senior post

Turkey-trained female Afghan cop gets senior post
Top Turkish, Russian diplomats discuss tourism

Top Turkish, Russian diplomats discuss tourism
Erdoğan says Turkey, US ‘enter new era in Libya’

Erdoğan says Turkey, US ‘enter new era in Libya’
Talks with US on Patriot sale haven’t progressed: Official

Talks with US on Patriot sale haven’t progressed: Official 
Ankara slams Islamophobic act in Greek Cyprus

Ankara slams 'Islamophobic act in Greek Cyprus'
WORLD UN chief urges fast action to avoid global food emergency

UN chief urges fast action to avoid 'global food emergency'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for immediate action on June 9 to avoid a "global food emergency,'' saying more than 820 million people are hungry, some 144 million children under 5-years-old are stunted, and the COVID-19 pandemic is making things worse.
ECONOMY Unemployment slips to 13.2 pct in March

Unemployment slips to 13.2 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate dropped to 13.2% in March, down 0.9 percentage point compared to the same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced on June 10.
SPORTS Bayern Munich targets double repeat with Goretzka at the fore

Bayern Munich targets double repeat with Goretzka at the fore        

Bayern Munich can take another step towards repeating last season’s German league and cup double on June 10, with midfielder Leon Goretzka a player transformed since the coronavirus shutdown.