Turkey brings back over 300 citizens from Canada

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkey on June 9 brought back 301 citizens stranded in Canada due to the coronavirus lockdown as part of the country's ongoing evacuation efforts.

A Turkish Airlines flight conducted the fourth repatriation flight from Canada.

The plane from Toronto Pearson International Airport safely landed at Istanbul Airport at 12.25 p.m. local time (0925GMT).

The citizens were carried to the terminal by buses, and their temperatures were taken there.

Observing the social distancing rules, the passengers filled special information forms, and after passing passport controls, they received their luggage and left the airport.

The Turkish nationals extended their gratitude to the Foreign Ministry and Consulate General in Canada for their support in evacuation.

National flag carrier Turkish Airlines carried out the first evacuation flight from Canada on April 8, and the second flight on April 22, bringing back 484 Turkish citizens.

On June 4, it carried out the third flight to Canada, and evacuated Turkish citizens, including 349 adults and 15 infants.